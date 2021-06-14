Birthday Club
Paving project to start Tues. on US 60 in Henderson Co.

(KVLY)
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is set to start paving efforts for US 60/South Green Street on Tuesday.

They say the work will be between the cloverleaf and Tilman-Bethel Road.

KYTC is asking drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and drive safely while traveling through the area.

They say the project should be finished within the week, depending on the weather.

