Owensboro Public Schools offering COVID-19 vaccine this week to students, families

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, anyone 12 years old and above can receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Owensboro Public Schools.

In partnership with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and the Green River District Health Department, OPS leaders are offering vaccine doses to students and families throughout this week.

People can get their vaccine through the school district’s Summer Food Service Program. OHRH will follow the GREEN Route and visit one site each day to distribute vaccines to those who are interested.

School leaders say the goal of this arrangement is to make the vaccine more accessible to students during the summer.

The schedule is listed below:

June 14 - Daviess County Public Library - 10-11 a.m.

June 15 - Wing Ave (lot across from church) - 10:30-11:30 a.m.

June 16 - Chautauqua Park (Skate park lot) - 11 a.m.-noon

June 17 - Baptist Center on Scherm Rd. (across from KWC Greek Houses) - 11:30-12:30 p.m.

June 18 - Oney’s Apartments (office lot) - noon-1 p.m.

Those interested in receiving the FREE vaccine need the following:

Parent/Legal Guardian (if under 18)

Insurance Card (if you have one, you do not need insurance to get vaccinated)

Proof of Age (license, birth certificate, etc.)

