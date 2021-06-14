Not as hot, sunny skies continue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today is our fourth day in a row with highs in the 90s! We don’t usually see heat like this until July, so it should not be a shock that it is not going to last. A weak cold front moving through this evening will shift our wind direction and bring some cooler air down from the north for the next few days.

Temperatures will fall out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening as the sun is setting. After dark, we will keep dropping through the 70s, bottoming out in the low 60s by Tuesday morning under clear skies.

We will see plenty of sunshine both Tuesday and Wednesday, but our temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s both days thanks to that flow of cooler air from the north.

Our skies will remain sunny through Thursday, but our wind direction will slowly begin to shift again. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

By Friday, warm air will be flowing up from the south-southwest, and our temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s. However, as a cold front approaches from the northwest, colliding with that warmer air, an isolated shower or storm may pop up Friday afternoon and evening.

As that cold front stalls out and slowly slides eastward, a few scattered showers and storms will remain possible on and off throughout Father’s Day weekend, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in as well. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days.

