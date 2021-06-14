Birthday Club
New Indiana renter’s law requires tenants to have a beneficiary

By Lesya Feinstein
Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new law for landlords in Indiana.

House Bill 1252 clarifies how they should proceed if a tenant passes away.

Indiana State Representative Ryan Hatfield has been going over details of the new tenant representative law.

He says Indiana landlords had been having issues knowing what to do when a tenant passes away.

“Landlords didn’t have clarity on who was supposed to handle the affairs, and sometimes nobody would show up to handle the affairs. Then the landlord’s stuck,” explained Hatfield. “The second situation was also common, which the landlord has multiple people show up.”

Assigning a tenant representative clears up any gray area when they don’t know where a tenant’s belongings should go.

“This provides that security, provides that reassurance that if something were to happen to them the landlord knows where to go,” Hatfield said.

At Anchor Court Apartments in Evansville, manager Kathy Moore says you have to put a contact on your application.

“We require a name, an address, a relationship and a phone number,” Moore said. “If it is not on there, we don’t do anything with your application till it’s complete.”

Moore says it makes for a lot less work for her and less hassle for the resident’s beneficiary.

“That’s why it’s so important to have that contact like I say, even two if you can get it,” shared Moore.

Hatfield says this won’t be a requirement for all apartments, but it’s worth making sure your landlord has a point of contact in case something happens.

