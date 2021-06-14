Monday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We expect to get a look at plans for the Western Bypass. Posey County leaders have been working for years to make a loop around the city of Mount Vernon.

Summer lunch programs start for Owensboro Public Schools today. Along with a sandwich, those 12 and up can also get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Nationally, Vice President Kamala Harris sets out on a month-long tour to encourage vaccines. Meanwhile, President Biden continues his overseas tour with a stop in Brussels for the NATO summit.

The party continues in Boonville today. The Pioneers are state softball champs.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

New Harmony Rd. to close for new water lines
Plans expected to be unveiled for Western Bypass in Posey Co.
New Harmony Rd. to close for new water lines.
