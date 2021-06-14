Man pleads guilty in murder of elderly man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man charged in the death of 89-year-old Charles Osborne Quinn has pleaded guilty to murder and robbery.

Adam Christopher Hartley was charged in April 2020.

[Previous Story: New information in elderly man’s murder]

Police say they found Quinn’s body inside a home on East Illinois Street in March 2020.

The affidavit shows he was hit in the head, and a pan with blood on it was found under the sink.

“The first 48 hours of this investigation truly provided important pieces of evidence in solving this case,” said Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann. “Evansville Police Detective Aaron McCormick and numerous other motor patrol officers diligently canvassed the surrounding neighborhood to find surveillance footage of Mr. Hartley. We hope that this resolution will provide a sense of justice to the family of Mr. Quinn, knowing the person responsible will stay behind bars.”

Hartley’s sentencing is set for July 14 at 9 a.m.

Adam Hartley (Evansville Police)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.