Man to be sentenced in Warrick Co. murder case

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man found guilty of murder is expected to be sentenced Monday.

26-year-old Anthony Wolfe Jr. was found guilty last month of murdering Valerie Ruark in 2019.

[Previous: Jury returns verdict in Warrick Co. murder trial]

We’ll bring you that update as it comes down.

Wolfe is one of three people accused in Ruark’s death.

[Previous: Friend remembers Valarie Ruark, woman found badly burned in field]

Brian and Ivory Baumgartner are also facing charges in the case.

Brian is set to go to trial in November, but no trial date has been set for Ivory.

