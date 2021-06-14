Man to be sentenced in Warrick Co. murder case

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man found guilty of murder is expected to be sentenced Monday.

26-year-old Anthony Wolfe Jr. was found guilty last month of murdering Valerie Ruark in 2019.

We’ll bring you that update as it comes down.

Wolfe is one of three people accused in Ruark’s death.

Brian and Ivory Baumgartner are also facing charges in the case.

Brian is set to go to trial in November, but no trial date has been set for Ivory.

