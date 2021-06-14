Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon service restored after customers experience outage across Tri-State
26-year-old Rachel Lucas
Affidavit: Intoxicated woman T-Bones semi in Evansville
One-year-old Weston Schaefer's organs are helping dozens of children in need.
Dozens of children receive life-saving organs from 1-year-old killed in Audubon crash
Dispatch: Authorities respond to medic assist in Evansville
Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face
Investigation underway following burglary at Evansville smoke shop

Latest News

Boonville senior named Mental Attitude Award winner after softball team’s state title win
Boonville senior named Mental Attitude Award winner after softball team’s state title win
President Biden's first G-7 Summit ends with pledges from the leaders to address matters like...
G-7 Summit: Biden focused on reviving relationships
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
This photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill...
Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’