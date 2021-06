VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In northern Vanderburgh County, crews will be out on Boonville New Harmony Road, working on a bridge replacement project.

It’s about a mile west of St. Joseph Avenue.

Crews are expected to start lane closures around 11 a.m.

Traffic will be flagged through the work area.

