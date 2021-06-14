Judge signs plea deal for woman charged in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial was previously set to get underway Monday for Amber Brewer. Instead, the judge signed a plea deal.

Amber and her husband, Justin Brewer, were charged in the 2019 shooting death Delvin Mitchell.

Records show a plea deal was filed for Amber a few days after Justin was convicted.

Officials say she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, which is a level 5 felony.

She was facing murder and firearm charges.

Records show she was ordered to be released. Her sentencing is set for June 17.

Both Brewers previously pleaded guilty to federal gun charges stemming from the same case.

In his local case, Justin Brewer, was found guilty of murder May 20. He was also found guilty of a gun enhancement and a habitual offender enhancement the next day.

His sentencing is set for June 18.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.