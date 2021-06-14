Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Judge signs plea deal for woman charged in Evansville murder case

Amber Brewer
Amber Brewer(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial was previously set to get underway Monday for Amber Brewer. Instead, the judge signed a plea deal.

Amber and her husband, Justin Brewer, were charged in the 2019 shooting death Delvin Mitchell.

Records show a plea deal was filed for Amber a few days after Justin was convicted.

Officials say she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, which is a level 5 felony.

She was facing murder and firearm charges.

Records show she was ordered to be released. Her sentencing is set for June 17.

Both Brewers previously pleaded guilty to federal gun charges stemming from the same case.

In his local case, Justin Brewer, was found guilty of murder May 20. He was also found guilty of a gun enhancement and a habitual offender enhancement the next day.

His sentencing is set for June 18.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon service restored after customers experience outage across Tri-State
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Investigation underway following burglary at Evansville smoke shop
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
John Deer
Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face

Latest News

Union Co. open
Union Co. Water Rescue Chief arrested for theft of $28K
Failing concrete on I-69
Repairs to start Tues. on failing concrete on I-69 in Evansville
University Parkway crash
Crews called to crash involving truck on its side
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports just 1 new COVID case in area counties