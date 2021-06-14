JFK Community Center restarts its free Summer Youth Recreation Program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With pandemic restrictions lifting in Kentucky, Henderson’s John F Kennedy Community Center has restarted its free Summer Youth Recreation Program.

On Monday, the Center opened to kindergarten through sixth graders looking to keep busy this summer.

The program runs from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and includes activities such as arts and crafts, sports, and field trips.

In addition, free lunches are provided daily by the Henderson County Schools Summer Feeding Program.

This is the first youth program at the JFK Center to restart since March of 2020 to offer parents some peace of mind.

JFK Center Director of Parks and Recreation, Trace Stevens, said that being able to restart the summer program will offer peace of mind for parents, especially after last year’s cancellation.

“We just try to cover the gambit and offer these kids something to do in the summer to keep them busy, to keep their parents from worrying about what they are doing and where they’re at,” Stevens said. “Just something to help keep the kids going during the summer to keep them from getting involved in that summer slide.”

The program is inclusive to all community members and registration is open throughout the summer.

For more information, call (270) 831-1261.

