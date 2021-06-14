JFK Center restarting Summer Youth Recreation Program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With pandemic restrictions starting to dwindle, Henderson’s John F. Kennedy Community Center will be restarting its free Summer Youth Recreation Program Monday.

Officials say parents can now sign up their children for the program that was put on hold in the summer of 2020.

The program will run from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting June 14 and ending June 30.

Organizers say the program is for kindergarteners through fifth graders.

Activities include arts and crafts, visits from the mobile library and nutrition education programs.

They tell us lunch will be served every day by Henderson County Schools’ summer food program.

Officials say parents should visit the JFK Center in person to sign up their children. That’s at 515 S. Alvasia Street.

Organizers say there is no need to bring anything for participating in the Summer Youth Recreation Program. When dropping off children, they say parents should not leave until their child is inside the building.

