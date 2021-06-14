Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

JFK Center restarting Summer Youth Recreation Program

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With pandemic restrictions starting to dwindle, Henderson’s John F. Kennedy Community Center will be restarting its free Summer Youth Recreation Program Monday.

Officials say parents can now sign up their children for the program that was put on hold in the summer of 2020.

The program will run from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting June 14 and ending June 30.

Organizers say the program is for kindergarteners through fifth graders.

Activities include arts and crafts, visits from the mobile library and nutrition education programs.

They tell us lunch will be served every day by Henderson County Schools’ summer food program.

Officials say parents should visit the JFK Center in person to sign up their children. That’s at 515 S. Alvasia Street.

Organizers say there is no need to bring anything for participating in the Summer Youth Recreation Program. When dropping off children, they say parents should not leave until their child is inside the building.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon service restored after customers experience outage across Tri-State
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Investigation underway following burglary at Evansville smoke shop
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Dispatch: Authorities respond to medic assist in Evansville
Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face

Latest News

Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch visiting the area Monday
Man to be sentenced in Warrick Co. murder case.
Man to be sentenced in Warrick Co. murder case
Source: AP
Lane closures expected on Boonville New Harmony Rd. for bridge replacement project
New Harmony Rd. to close for new water lines