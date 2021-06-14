Ind. reports just 1 new COVID case in area counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 140 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 749,532 confirmed cases and 13,326 deaths.

The map shows one new case in Vanderburgh County, and zero new cases in all other area counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,542 cases, 400 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,211 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,854 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,869 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,737 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,440 cases, 93 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,342 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,380 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.