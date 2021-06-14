Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports just 1 new COVID case in area counties

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 140 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 749,532 confirmed cases and 13,326 deaths.

The map shows one new case in Vanderburgh County, and zero new cases in all other area counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,542 cases, 400 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,211 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,854 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,869 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,737 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,440 cases, 93 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,342 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,380 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon service restored after customers experience outage across Tri-State
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Investigation underway following burglary at Evansville smoke shop
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Dispatch: Authorities respond to medic assist in Evansville
Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face

Latest News

University Parkway crash
Crews called to crash involving truck on its side
Paving project to start Tues. on US 60 in Henderson Co.
City of Evansville reminding residents to remove grass clippings from roads
Victim shows up at hospital with 2 gunshot wounds, police investigating