EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will be in the area Monday.

She’ll first make a stop at USI to speak to the Evansville Estate & Financial Planning Council.

That’s from noon until 1 p.m.

She’ll then head to Oakland City, where she’ll tour an area that could see future development with Mayor James Deffendall.

That starts at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.