House with children inside hit by gunfire, woman grazed

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police were called to the 500 Block of S. Alvasia Street Sunday.

They were told a woman had been hit by gunfire.

When officers arrived, they say they found the house had been shot several times, and a woman was grazed by a bullet.

Police say five people, including two small children, were inside the home at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department Investigation Division (270) 831-1295.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.