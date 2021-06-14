Hot, Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off the hottest weekend of year and the first time we pushed the heat index (100-104) Saturday afternoon. This is shaping up to be a cooler, drier, and less humid week.

Mostly sunny and hot as high temps hover in the lower 90s. With the heat, there is 10% chance of a pop up shower/isolated thunderstorm…mainly during peak heating. The humidity will be lower compared to the weekend as the heat index matches afternoon temperatures. Tonight, clear and sharply cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Tuesday, with the passing cool front, mostly sunny and cooler as highs drop into the lower 80s.

