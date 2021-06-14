Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hot, Less Humid

Cooler Tuesday
6/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off the hottest weekend of year and the first time we pushed the heat index (100-104) Saturday afternoon. This is shaping up to be a cooler, drier, and less humid week.

Mostly sunny and hot as high temps hover in the lower 90s. With the heat, there is 10% chance of a pop up shower/isolated thunderstorm…mainly during peak heating. The humidity will be lower compared to the weekend as the heat index matches afternoon temperatures. Tonight, clear and sharply cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Tuesday, with the passing cool front, mostly sunny and cooler as highs drop into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon service restored after customers experience outage across Tri-State
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Investigation underway following burglary at Evansville smoke shop
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Dispatch: Authorities respond to medic assist in Evansville
Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face

Latest News

6/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Some relief from the heat
14 First Alert 6/13 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/13 at 10pm
14 First Alert 6/13 at 5pm
14 First Alert 6/13 at 5pm
6/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Hottest Day Of The Year