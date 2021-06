EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid Mohr Road between Kneer and Wisteria due to a disabled semi.

They say both east and westbound traffic is closed at this time.

Dispatch says a semi couldn’t make it under an overpass and is trying to turn around.

We’ll let you know when the road is back open.

