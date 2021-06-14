Birthday Club
Deputies investigating after missing dog found shot in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was shot Sunday.

Deputies say a dog went missing near the intersection of S 1100 W and W 800 S outside of Owensville. This is east of State Road 165 and 800 S.

According to deputies, the dog was later found in a ditch a short distance from the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

We’re told this incident took place Sunday afternoon or evening.

If you have any information on this, you are asked to contact Deputy Loesch at 812-385-3496 ext 1526.

