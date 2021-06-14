Crews called to crash involving truck on its side

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pickup truck on it’s side.

Dispatchers say it happened just before 11:15 a.m. at University Parkway and Upper Mt. Vernon.

Authorities say a car heading north hit the truck. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They say nobody in the truck was hurt.

All but one lane of University Parkway is still shut down.

