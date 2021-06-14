Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Crews called to crash involving truck on its side

University Parkway crash
University Parkway crash(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pickup truck on it’s side.

Dispatchers say it happened just before 11:15 a.m. at University Parkway and Upper Mt. Vernon.

Authorities say a car heading north hit the truck. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They say nobody in the truck was hurt.

All but one lane of University Parkway is still shut down.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon service restored after customers experience outage across Tri-State
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction
Investigation underway following burglary at Evansville smoke shop
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Dispatch: Authorities respond to medic assist in Evansville
Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports just 1 new COVID case in area counties
Paving project to start Tues. on US 60 in Henderson Co.
City of Evansville reminding residents to remove grass clippings from roads
Victim shows up at hospital with 2 gunshot wounds, police investigating