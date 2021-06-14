Birthday Club
City of Evansville reminding residents to remove grass clippings from roads

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Engineer’s Office is reminding residents not to leave their grass clippings on city streets.

Officials say grass clippings can get into storm sewers and cause clogs that prevent surface waters from draining properly.

They also tell us that clippings can create a hazard to motorists, especially motorcycles, by reducing surface traction.

According to city officials, leaving grass clippings on the street is a violation of the Evansville Municipal Code and is subject to fines.

