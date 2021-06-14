Boonville senior named Mental Attitude Award winner after softball team’s state title win

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Immediately following the Boonville softball team’s resilient 1-0 win over Guerin Catholic in the Class 3A state championship Friday night, IHSAA officials announced Pioneers’ senior Randi Jo Pryor as the Mental Attitude Award winner.

Pryor laid down the bunt that brought home the game-winning, walk-off run in the seventh inning to clinch the state title for the Pioneers.

[‘It’s indescribable’: Boonville softball wins in walk-off fashion, earning program’s first state title since 2006]

After each state championship game, the IHSAA presents the Mental Attitude Award to a senior who best shows mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.

Pryor, who represented the seniors at Boonville High School as class president, was nominated by head softball coach Kalyn Chapman.

“I’m speechless, I’m so blessed - it’s a thing from God,” Pryor said. “It’s a testimony to my faith because I do good things with love, I play with love, I play with heart, and it’s just very rewarding and I’m very happy.”

“Whenever I put her up for that nominee award, I told myself Jo is going to deserve this - whether we win or lose,” Chapman said. “Jo is one of those kids we rely on - on and off the field - always doing a great job, always helping others, a great leader.”

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance presented a $1,000 scholarship to Boonville High School in Pryor’s name.

By the way, a big congrats to Boonville senior Randi Jo Pryor who won the class 3A Mental Attitude award! @Fastpitch_BHS @BHSAthletics @randijopryor @Pryor1999 pic.twitter.com/RCGz7YxpVF — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) June 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.