Woman airlifted from Holiday World after reporting injury at water attraction

A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park...
A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park officials say she reported back pain after riding an attraction in the water park.
By Keaton Eberly
Updated: 21 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was airlifted from Holiday World to an Evansville hospital on Friday when park officials say she reported back pain after riding an attraction in the water park.

Park officials confirm the woman was sent to Ascension St. Vincent out of an abundance of caution. They say she was alert and talking with staff members.

A spokesperson for Holiday World told 14 News that park maintenance inspected the attraction and concluded that it operated as it was supposed to.

No other guests reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

