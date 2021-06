EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The heat was on for the hot rods on West Franklin Street this weekend.

The West Side Nut Club held its 19th annual Cruise-In on Saturday.

A good section of the street was shut down for those cool cars to be on display.

Awards were given out Saturday around 8 p.m.

