Truck driver hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Madisonville

By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The driver of a truck was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a wreck in Hopkins County on Saturday.

Madisonville police say the crash happened on South Main Street near Dulin Street.

Officers say another truck failed to yield the right away and hit the other one on the driver’s side.

The driver was taken to Baptist Health Hospital for possible injuries.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

