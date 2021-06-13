Tractor collectors camp out as Classic Iron Show makes return to Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Classic Iron Show returned to the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center this weekend.

The show features a collection of antique tractors and gas engines.

The event is hosted by the Southern Indiana Antique and Machinery Club.

Many braved the heat on Saturday for all things antique tractors.

14 News spoke with one collector who says he looks forward to the show every year.

“We got a lot of friends out here that collect tractors,” Harold Decamps said. “We camp out here with them, and have a pitch-in dinner and socialize - that’s the fun part.”

Lots more events continue Sunday at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds.

