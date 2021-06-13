Birthday Club
Southridge baseball returning to state for third straight year following narrow victory

Raiders will square off against Hanover Central in the 3A state championship
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Prior to this weekend, the Southridge baseball team had been to the IHSAA state finals the past two years, but Saturday was the last chance for this year’s senior class to get back to Victory Field.

Playing for their third straight trip to Indianapolis, the Raiders took on Indianapolis Brebeuf in the 3A semistate title game.

After building up an early lead, Southridge held on to win the championship in a 4-2 victory over the Braves.

“People don’t understand how hard it is, and it is man - these guys work their tails off, they’ve had a target on their back all year,” Southridge head baseball coach Gene Mattingly said. “They’ve handled themselves really well. They had a great week of practice. They were loose, and they were locked in. They bought into everything we were trying to do and prepare them for. They came out with emotion and they came out on fire.”

“It’s just amazing,” Southridge senior Colson Montgomery said. “I mean just the fact that we’ve been here and been in these situations. But I mean just senior year, with all these new guys too and all this hard work paying off - we’re all honored to be in this situation, and just have some fun and be back at Victory Field.”

Southridge heads back to Indianapolis for the third consecutive season as the group squares off with Hanover Central in the IHSAA Class 3A state finals on Tuesday, June 22.

