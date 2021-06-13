Some relief from the heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today marked our third day in a row with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Yesterday, we fell just 2° shy of a record with a high of 95°. We don’t usually see temperatures this hot until July, and it won’t last much longer as more seasonable weather is on the way for the workweek.

Temperatures will fall out of the 90s and back through the 80s this evening as the sun is setting. After dark, we will keep dropping through the 70s, bottoming out in the mid 60s by Monday morning under clear skies.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds possible in the afternoon. It will still be hot with high temperatures in the low 90s once again, but the humidity will be lower and there will be a nice breeze, so it won’t feel as hot. A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out Monday evening as a cold front pushes through our region, but we will most likely stay dry.

Although that cold front probably won’t bring us rain, it will bring some cooler air down from the north. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be sunny with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Another cold front will approach our region by the end of the week, this time bringing us a chance of scattered showers and showers from Friday afternoon into the weekend.

