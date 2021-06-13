Report: Catalytic converter cut from truck on Evansville’s southside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a catalytic converter theft on Evansville’s southside.

According to the police report, the victim had his vehicle parked in the Michael Market parking lot for about two weeks.

On Saturday, police say the victim noticed his catalytic converter had been cut from the truck.

The report shows an estimated loss of $500.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.