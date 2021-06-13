Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face

Birthday Club
Dispatch: Authorities respond to medic assist in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested a man after officers say he stabbed a firefighter in the face on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Evansville Police Department, authorities were sent to a home on the 4800 block of Ridge Knoll Drive in response to a report of a man not breathing. The Evansville Fire Department was the first agency on scene.

When EFD crews arrived, police say firefighters heard a “very disturbing scream” from inside the home.

According to the affidavit, EFD crews responded by opening the interior door of the home and announcing their presence. Afterward, police say a man with a large kitchen knife stabbed a firefighter in the face near his nose.

Officials say the man, later identified as John Deer, then charged out the door towards the firefighter in an attempt to stab him again, but the firefighter was able to dodge the knife and wrestle the man to the ground. Police say the rest of the crew assisted with subduing the man until police arrived.

After officers arrived, police were able to take Deer into custody without incident.

According to the affidavit, a large butcher-style kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

Police say Deer’s girlfriend told detectives that she administered two doses of Narcan to him because he was blue and was not responding to CPR.

The affidavit also shows that Deer’s girlfriend told officers he did not use any narcotics. Officers say when Deer responded to the Narcan, he was “very combative” and attacked his girlfriend and his 86-year-old grandfather. Both told police they do not want to file charges.

Police say when the suspect was being transported to the ambulance, Deer stated he was not sure what had happened. He was taken to Deaconess before getting sent to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.

Deer is facing one count of battery, which is a Level 5 charge.

