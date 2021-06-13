Mt. Carmel community joining forces with non-profit to honor service members

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - People passing through Mount Carmel are going to notice the recent work of a non-profit organization, whose mission is to recognize service members.

The Flagman’s Mission came to Mount Carmel on Sunday to put up nearly 500 flags around the city to honor an Illinois Department of Corrections officer who recently passed away. However, the non-profit didn’t show up alone.

Dozens of community members along with the family of Samuel Shehorn, the officer getting recognized, hauled flags in their trucks and planted them for miles.

Those who participated say they were happy to bear through the heat to show respect for those who served the country.

“We provide the community a way to pay honor to a fallen hero from their community, and to show their respect and show their support,” Flagman’s Mission Continues CEO Jeff Hastings said. “And we hope when we’re gone and the flags are gone and everything calms down, we just hope it brings closure to the family, and the family will always remember the flags. And I promise you, the community that came out here today, and every day that we do this and set up flags, it’ll be a memory they’ll tell their kids, grandkids for the rest of their lives.”

