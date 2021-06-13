Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Mt. Carmel community joining forces with non-profit to honor service members

The Flagman’s Mission came to Mount Carmel on Sunday to put up nearly 500 flags around the city...
The Flagman’s Mission came to Mount Carmel on Sunday to put up nearly 500 flags around the city to honor an Illinois Department of Corrections officer who recently passed away.(WFIE)
By Jessica Costello
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - People passing through Mount Carmel are going to notice the recent work of a non-profit organization, whose mission is to recognize service members.

The Flagman’s Mission came to Mount Carmel on Sunday to put up nearly 500 flags around the city to honor an Illinois Department of Corrections officer who recently passed away. However, the non-profit didn’t show up alone.

Dozens of community members along with the family of Samuel Shehorn, the officer getting recognized, hauled flags in their trucks and planted them for miles.

Those who participated say they were happy to bear through the heat to show respect for those who served the country.

“We provide the community a way to pay honor to a fallen hero from their community, and to show their respect and show their support,” Flagman’s Mission Continues CEO Jeff Hastings said. “And we hope when we’re gone and the flags are gone and everything calms down, we just hope it brings closure to the family, and the family will always remember the flags. And I promise you, the community that came out here today, and every day that we do this and set up flags, it’ll be a memory they’ll tell their kids, grandkids for the rest of their lives.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon service restored after customers experience outage across Tri-State
26-year-old Rachel Lucas
Affidavit: Intoxicated woman T-Bones semi in Evansville
One-year-old Weston Schaefer's organs are helping dozens of children in need.
Dozens of children receive life-saving organs from 1-year-old killed in Audubon crash
Dispatch: Authorities respond to medic assist in Evansville
Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face
‘It’s indescribable’: Boonville softball wins in walk-off fashion, earning program’s first...
‘It’s indescribable’: Boonville softball wins in walk-off fashion, earning program’s first state title since 2006

Latest News

Police: ‘Moderate’ damage reported at Evansville church following hit and run
Report: Catalytic converter cut from truck on Evansville’s southside
Investigation underway following burglary at Evansville business
After building up an early lead, the Southridge baseball team held on to win the IHSAA Class 3A...
Southridge baseball returning to state for third straight year following narrow victory