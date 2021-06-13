Birthday Club
Jasper routs Mt. Vernon (Fortville) to advance to IHSAA Class 4A state finals

Wildcats set to face Fishers in state championship game on June 22
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Playing for a state title is what every high school athlete dreams about, and these championship-level stakes were on the line in Dubois County as the Jasper baseball team had a chance to realize that dream.

Jasper (29-2) entered Saturday’s contest on a roll with 20-game win streak.

However, the Wildcats were facing a daunting challenge as they squared off with Mount Vernon (Fortville) for the IHSAA Class 4A semistate crown.

In the end, Jasper made easy work of the Marauders, winning in a 17-2 blowout victory to punch its ticket to the state finals.

“I’m so happy for this group,” Jasper head baseball coach Terry Gobert said. “We tell them every year - it’s not my team, it’s not the coaches’ team. We plan on coming back every year, but they only get one crack as seniors. In the end, on the last out, we had nine seniors out there, and you don’t get there unless everybody’s on board. I’m so happy for this group and very proud of them.”

“It’s pretty awesome, knowing the tradition we’ve had in this program,” Jasper junior Ben Henke said. “There’s no shortage of state finals appearances, and runners-up and even championships. You look all across this outfield wall, and you dream as a little kid for moments like this.”

Jasper will now move onto the IHSAA Class 4A state championship, as the Wildcats face off against Fishers on Tuesday, June 22.

The opening pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

