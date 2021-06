DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a catalytic converter theft.

Deputies say the people involved in the theft are shown in the pictures below:

Investigation underway following catalytic converter theft in Daviess Co. (Source: Daviess County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on this case or these individuals, please contact Deputy T. Smith at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

