Investigation underway following burglary at Evansville business

By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after an Evansville business’s front door had been busted out.

Police responded to Crush Vapor and Smoke Shop for a burglary alarm Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they say the glass door had been busted out along with items knocked over inside the business and dropped in the parking lot.

The report shows the Evansville Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit was called to document the damage.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

