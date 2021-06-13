Birthday Club
Henderson Co. softball receives special send-off as team heads to KHSAA Sweet 16

By Keaton Eberly
Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County softball program got a big send-off this weekend as the team departed for the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament in Lexington.

[READ MORE: Henderson Co. wins 2nd Region Softball Championship]

The Colonels were originally scheduled to play Saturday, but the game has been pushed back to Monday due to weather delays.

Henderson County is slated to take on Warren East.

The Lady Colonels are one of two teams in our coverage area competing in Lexington.

