Evansville police officer rescues ducklings out of drain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some baby ducklings had a sweet reunion with their mother after a daring rescue from an Evansville police officer.

The ducklings fell into a drain right off the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue.

The Evansville Police Department shared pictures from Emily Williams, showing an officer getting into the drain to save the little ducks.

Once the mission was accomplished, the ducklings waddled off with their very thankful mom.

