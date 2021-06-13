Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dispatch: Crews responding to reported hit and run at Evansville church

(WBTV File)
By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch says crews are responding to a hit and run crash with property damage in Evansville.

Dispatch says it happened at 3201 Fickas Road. Google Maps shows this is Free Pentecostal Church’s Fellowship Hall.

We’re told the call came in at 9:50 a.m.

We are working to get more information and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon service restored after customers experience outage across Tri-State
26-year-old Rachel Lucas
Affidavit: Intoxicated woman T-Bones semi in Evansville
One-year-old Weston Schaefer's organs are helping dozens of children in need.
Dozens of children receive life-saving organs from 1-year-old killed in Audubon crash
Dispatch: Authorities respond to medic assist in Evansville
Police: Evansville man taken into custody after stabbing firefighter in the face
‘It’s indescribable’: Boonville softball wins in walk-off fashion, earning program’s first...
‘It’s indescribable’: Boonville softball wins in walk-off fashion, earning program’s first state title since 2006

Latest News

Report: Catalytic converter cut from truck on Evansville’s southside
Investigation underway following burglary at Evansville business
After building up an early lead, the Southridge baseball team held on to win the IHSAA Class 3A...
Southridge baseball returning to state for third straight year following narrow victory
The Jasper baseball team made easy work of the Marauders, winning in a 17-2 blowout victory to...
Jasper routs Mt. Vernon (Fortville) to advance to IHSAA Class 4A state finals