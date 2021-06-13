Dispatch: Crews responding to reported hit and run at Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch says crews are responding to a hit and run crash with property damage in Evansville.

Dispatch says it happened at 3201 Fickas Road. Google Maps shows this is Free Pentecostal Church’s Fellowship Hall.

We’re told the call came in at 9:50 a.m.

We are working to get more information and will continue to update this story.

