Ind. reports 2 new deaths in Vanderburgh Co., 30 deaths statewide

(wfie)
By Makayla Neukam
Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 336 new COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 749,097 confirmed cases and 13,324 deaths.

Health officials say there are five new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Warrick, Gibson and Perry counties, two in Spencer, Dubois and Posey counties.

The state map also shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,540 cases, 400 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,211 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,854 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,869 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,737 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,440 cases, 93 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,341 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,379 cases, 34 deaths

