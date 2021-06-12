Birthday Club
Drier and Cooler Next Week
6/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was the hottest day of the year and the first time we pushed the heat index (100-104) during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms through tonight. Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Low temps will only drop into the lower 70s.

Sunday, behind a weak front, high temps will drop into the upper 80s to 90-degees. The heat index will ease into the mid-90s during the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. The severe weather threat is low.

Monday, mostly sunny and hot as high temps hover in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. The humidity will be lower as the heat index matches afternoon temperatures. Monday night, clear and cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Tuesday, with the passing cool front, mostly sunny and cool as highs drop into the lower 80s.

