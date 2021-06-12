Birthday Club
Boonville softball wins in dramatic fashion, earning program’s first state title since 2006

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Friday was a big day for the Boonville softball program as the Pioneers defeated Guerin Catholic in a 1-0 nailbiter to win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship.

The Pioneers came away victorious in dramatic fashion, winning off a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

This is Boonville’s second state title in school history, as well as the program’s first since 2006.

Our crew will have full highlights Saturday on 14 News.

