Boonville softball wins in dramatic fashion, earning program’s first state title since 2006

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Friday was a big day for the Boonville softball program as the Pioneers defeated Guerin Catholic in a 1-0 nailbiter to win the IHSAA Class 3A state championship.

The Pioneers came away victorious in dramatic fashion, winning off a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

This is Boonville’s second state title in school history, as well as the program’s first since 2006.

Our crew will have full highlights Saturday on 14 News.

That’s it!!!! Boonville WINS the class 3A State softball championship, 1-0 over Guerin Catholic!!



Randi Jo Pryor lays down a BEAUTIFUL bunt, and Jayce Purdy comes home from 3rd and slides in safely and the Pioneers WALK IT OFF, 1-0!!#WOW!!! @BHSAthletics @Fastpitch_BHS pic.twitter.com/nLqmvlyhrw — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) June 12, 2021

