Affidavit: Intoxicated woman T-Bones semi in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing multiple charges after T-Boning a semi.

At around 10:50 Friday evening, an off-duty officer approached a red light at Highway 41 and Lynch Road. According to authorities, the officer saw traffic starting to turn southbound on Highway 41 when a vehicle speeding toward the intersection T-Boned a semi.

We are told the vehicle appeared to be accelerating and did not attempt to brake or turn.

Once the officer pulled over to see if anyone was hurt, police say 26-year-old Rachel Lucas exited the vehicle. When the officer asked Lucas if she was hurt, police say she started frantically searching for something inside her car.

Police tell 14 News Lucas sat in the driver’s seat and tried to get her car unstuck. That’s when the officer asked what she was doing. Documents reveal she told the officer, “trying to get home.”

That’s when police say Lucas tried walking away from the crash, but the officer grabbed her to place her into custody. While doing this, police say they could smell alcohol coming from her breath.

We are told the officer requested a sergeant for use of force.

Documents reveal four empty Jim Bean shooter bottles were inside Lucas’ car.

Lucas was taken to Deaconess Midtown for jail clearance. Police say she consented to a blood draw but later retracted her consent.

Court documents reveal Lucas tried to strike an officer with a metal table in the hospital room and crumbled up the paperwork for the blood draw. They also show she was escorted out of the hospital to be taken to jail.

According to police, Lucas blew a .175 with a PBT at the jail.

She is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated - prior, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, refusal to submit a breath test and operating without insurance.

