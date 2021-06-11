Watch: Community leaders unveil ‘Blank Slate’ monument at Lyles Station
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Gibson Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Lyles Station in Gibson County has been chosen as a location to display the traveling monument “Blank Slate: Hope For a New America.” by Ghanaian sculptor Kwame Akoto-Bamfo.
You can watch the unveiling here at 1 p.m.
It will then be on display Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lyles Station Historic School & Museum is at 953 N. County Road, 500 W., in Princeton.
Officials with Blank Slate Monument say it’s designed to challenge people to take a deeper look at the African American experience since 1861.
The next stop for the monument is DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.