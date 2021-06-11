Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Watch: Community leaders unveil ‘Blank Slate’ monument at Lyles Station

Blank Slate Monument
Blank Slate Monument(Lyles Station)
By Katie Tercek and Jill Lyman
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gibson Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Lyles Station in Gibson County has been chosen as a location to display the traveling monument “Blank Slate: Hope For a New America.” by Ghanaian sculptor Kwame Akoto-Bamfo.

You can watch the unveiling here at 1 p.m.

It will then be on display Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lyles Station Historic School & Museum is at 953 N. County Road, 500 W., in Princeton.

Officials with Blank Slate Monument say it’s designed to challenge people to take a deeper look at the African American experience since 1861.

The next stop for the monument is DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Failing concrete on I-69
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lane of I-69 closed in Evansville until further notice
Evansville police respond to hold-up at gas station
Rescue crews at Dress Plaza on Thursday
Rescue crews pull man from river near LST 325
Darbie Prial.
Mt. Vernon woman faces child battery charges
Semi overturns in the westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Semi overturns on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

Kids with CAPE water flowers on 6/11/21.
CAPE Head Start kids build garden for surrounding community
Governor Andy Beshear will hold his last regular COVID-19 briefing on Friday, June 11.
Gov. Beshear gives final COVID-19 update as state ends most pandemic restrictions
Gunshot victim taken to the hospital in Evansville
Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 49 new cases since Tues.