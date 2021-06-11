Watch: Community leaders unveil ‘Blank Slate’ monument at Lyles Station

Gibson Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Lyles Station in Gibson County has been chosen as a location to display the traveling monument “Blank Slate: Hope For a New America.” by Ghanaian sculptor Kwame Akoto-Bamfo.

You can watch the unveiling here at 1 p.m.

It will then be on display Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lyles Station Historic School & Museum is at 953 N. County Road, 500 W., in Princeton.

Officials with Blank Slate Monument say it’s designed to challenge people to take a deeper look at the African American experience since 1861.

The next stop for the monument is DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago.

