Tori Jarosz named UE Women’s Basketball assistant coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rounding-out its staff for the 2021-22 season, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team has announced the addition of Tori Jarosz as assistant coach.

“I feel so fortunate that Tori has joined our staff. She brings great experience of having taken a stellar collegiate career at the mid-major level and turned it into a long professional basketball career,” said Aces head women’s basketball coach Robyn Scherr-Wells on Jarosz’s addition to the staff. “Her mentorship to our players who want to play beyond their time at Evansville will be so valuable. Beyond basketball, Tori is the type of quality person I want mentoring our student-athletes. She is a winner on and off the court and I am excited for her to join our staff!”

Jarosz joins Scherr-Wells as the final addition to a staff that boasts an impressive resume both as players and as coaches.

Bringing a wealth of professional playing experience, Jarosz comes to Evansville after most recently signing with the Dallas Wings of the WNBA for training camp earlier this spring. The stint with the Wings was Jarosz’s second in the WNBA with the Dallas team after originally signing in 2016.

“I am beyond grateful to Coach Robyn for this incredible opportunity to represent the University of Evansville. I truly believe in Coach Robyn’s vision for this program, and I am excited to start working with her,” said Jarosz. “This game has blessed me with so many amazing experiences, but the chance to begin my collegiate coaching career at UE is one that I am truly humbled by.”

During her five seasons playing professionally, Jarosz has played for teams in Poland, Italy, Greece, Israel, Australia, Lithuania, and Puerto Rico.

Prior to playing professionally, Jarosz starred for Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. Jarosz was named MAAC Player of the Year as a senior after averaging a league high 18.8 points per contest and recording 12.1 boards and 2.9 blocks per game. For her efforts with the Red Foxes, Jarosz was named to the MAAC All-Decade Team.

Jarosz brings postseason experience as well, having led her collegiate sides to four NCAA Tournament appearances and one appearance in the NIT.

On the sidelines, Jarosz served as coach of Player Development Hoops AAU in Briarcliff, New York from 2018 to 2019. Jarosz was also the director of summer league basketball operations at Club Fit in Jefferson Valley, N.Y. from 2012 through 2018.

