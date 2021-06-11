Steamy start to the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered thunderstorms and showers will be fewer and farther between on Friday, but the chance is still there for the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid air will settle over the Tri-State through the weekend and into the first part of next week. Daily highs will reach 90 and overnight lows will drop to around 70. A cold front will knock down the humidity and temperatures on Tuesday and highs will sink into the lower 80s. Rain chances are small through the next several days.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.