Southridge baseball aiming for 3rd straight trip to IHSAA state finals

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Southridge baseball has been a force to be reckoned with for the past several years, and the Raiders are once again knocking on the doors of Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Southridge just needs one more win to earn their third straight IHSAA semistate championship, which would achieve the program’s goal of getting back to the state finals.

This time, the Raiders will have to do so in Class 3A, but their senior class consisting of eight experienced upperclassmen has the team feeling confident entering the weekend.

Led by projected first-round MLB draft pick Colson Montgomery, and Division I-bound stars Camden Gasser, Chase Taylor and Ethan Bell, the Raiders certainly have the pieces to make it back to Victory Field for the third time in four years.

“Right now they’re just pretty loose and relaxed,” Southridge head baseball coach Gene Mattingly said. “I think the big hurdle was sectional, right? So, you move up a class. You’ve got all this talked-about talent. You come in with all the accolades, but you’re moving up a class. Now I think they’re just relaxed and having fun. Everything from now on is just icing on the cake.”

“We’re all very excited to be here, I think we all kind of expected to be here also - especially us seniors, with how a lot of things have ended up there, and especially last year,” Southridge senior Colson Montgomery said. “A lot of people might not think we’re not as hungry because we’ve been in these situations before, but the fact that we were so close, but we never got it - it’s just the hunger and motivation is just unmatched.”

Southridge will face Indianapolis Brebeuf at Ruxer Field in the IHSAA Class 3A semistate on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.