Renovations underway at South Spencer High School.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - While South Spencer Schools are on summer break, officials are updating some areas of the school.

When students head back in the fall, they’ll notice new floors and seats in the auditorium, some fresh paint, updated locker rooms and some bathrooms.

They gave a sneak peek of the work on the high school’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.