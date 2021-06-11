Birthday Club
Renovations underway at South Spencer High School

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - While South Spencer Schools are on summer break, officials are updating some areas of the school.

When students head back in the fall, they’ll notice new floors and seats in the auditorium, some fresh paint, updated locker rooms and some bathrooms.

They gave a sneak peek of the work on the high school’s Facebook page.

