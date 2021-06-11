Police investigating hit & run that left 9-year-old hospitalized

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a hit and run that put a nine-year-old boy in the hospital.

Officers responded to a wreck with injuries at the intersection of W. 12th Street and Werner Avenue around 8:30 Thursday night.

When they arrived, authorities learned the boy was riding his bike when he was hit by an unidentified silver or white pickup truck that left the scene.

The child was taken to Owensboro Health and has since been taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville for advanced medical treatment.

If you know anything about this accident, call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

