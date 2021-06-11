Police: Drivers blame each other for running red light in Madisonville wreck
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after two drivers claimed the other ran a red light in Madisonville.
Police say it happened at the intersection of West Center Street and South Seminary around 9 Thursday night.
Officers say the driver of a van headed east and the driver of a car headed north both say the other ran that light.
The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.