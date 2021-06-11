Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police: Drivers blame each other for running red light in Madisonville wreck

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after two drivers claimed the other ran a red light in Madisonville.

Police say it happened at the intersection of West Center Street and South Seminary around 9 Thursday night.

Officers say the driver of a van headed east and the driver of a car headed north both say the other ran that light.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Failing concrete on I-69
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lane of I-69 closed in Evansville until further notice
Evansville police respond to hold-up at gas station
Rescue crews at Dress Plaza on Thursday
Rescue crews pull man from river near LST 325
Darbie Prial.
Mt. Vernon woman faces child battery charges
Semi overturns in the westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Semi overturns on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

Police: Driver falls asleep before crashing into another vehicle
Renovations underway at South Spencer High School.
Renovations underway at South Spencer High School
Patrick Blackwell.
Evansville chase ends in standoff, deputies say
Renovations underway at South Spencer High School.
Renovations underway at South Spencer High School