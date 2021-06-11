Birthday Club
Police: Driver falls asleep before crashing into another vehicle

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say the driver of a van nodded off but woke up right before hitting the back of another van sitting at a stoplight.

It happened at the intersection of 30th and Newton.

Officers say the driver tried to stop but didn’t have enough time.

Police say no one was hurt, but both vans were damaged.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

