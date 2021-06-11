Police: Dead animals found in Ky. home

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say charges are pending after dead animals were found inside a Providence, Kentucky home.

Officers were called to the mobile home on Jefferson Street earlier this week after they say people noticed a bad smell and animals going in and out of a open front door.

Police say they found an animal decaying in a kennel as well as two decaying kittens in the home.

They say there was feces and the odor of urine throughout the trailer. The property was littered with trash, and the yard was overgrown.

Officers believe the animals were abandoned.

They are trying to find the homeowner and her boyfriend for questioning.

Police say charges are forthcoming.

