OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Porchfest is hitting Griffith Avenue this weekend after a year off.

Neighbors will be turning their porches into stages Saturday.

You can bring a chair or walk around from porch to porch.

That starts at noon and it’s completely free.

